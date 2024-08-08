The Government needs to look into fuel prices at motorway service stations - Yorkshire Post Letters
The Government body for auditing and balancing commodity prices in the UK have questioned some of the pump prices being charged by our supermarkets, given that crude oil and distribution rates have reduced substantially since last summer, but which haven’t yet been passed onto their customers.
In my opinion, the more important market to audit is the prices charged at motorway service areas. All motorists know that the easiest place to deliver vehicle fuel is on the motorways and yet pump prices are consistently 30-40 pence/litre greater than in our local towns and cities. Why? Motorway travel has long since ceased to be a novelty and is a normal means for travel for millions of people and yet, we pay through the nose to use this national facility. Why?
The sooner HMG asks these motorway service station operators to justify their excessive prices; the sooner the cost of fuel might reflect current world crude oil costs. Or, the inflationary cost of transport will continue to keep the price of all goods above what they should be.
