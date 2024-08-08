The Government needs to look into fuel prices at motorway service stations - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Emsley, Hellifield, North Yorkshire.

The Government body for auditing and balancing commodity prices in the UK have questioned some of the pump prices being charged by our supermarkets, given that crude oil and distribution rates have reduced substantially since last summer, but which haven’t yet been passed onto their customers.

In my opinion, the more important market to audit is the prices charged at motorway service areas. All motorists know that the easiest place to deliver vehicle fuel is on the motorways and yet pump prices are consistently 30-40 pence/litre greater than in our local towns and cities. Why? Motorway travel has long since ceased to be a novelty and is a normal means for travel for millions of people and yet, we pay through the nose to use this national facility. Why?