From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I welcome the IPPR's think tank's cross party report recommendations that the government should provide more funding to build more swimming pools, libraries and parks and minor open spaces or 'pocket parks' for the health and well being of the northern region (The Yorkshire Post, September 17, 2024).

For those people who work in the public sector, providing leisure facilities both indoors such as gyms, sports halls facilities, indoor five-a-side football or badminton, popular with seniors and elderly people, and outdoor parks providing golf, bowling, football and rugby, this is of no surprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This government needs to recognise the value and importance this provides to the health of the nation.

A Photo of a woman post-run. PIC: Alamy/PA

The modern sedentary lifestyle means most in the western world now work and live by spending more time behind a computer or large television and eating convenience 'junk' food in the form of beef burgers, fries of course, pizzas and ready made meals which can be microwaved in an instant.

The thing is, we as a nation have more leisure time available due to a shorter working week, compared to our parents and grandparents who regularly worked 48 hours, including a Saturday morning.

These extra hours are wasted as we as a nation are not exercising regularly and are eating fatty foods, which is reducing our life expectancy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I see that one of the authors of this report is Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester who has been Secretary of State for Health and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport under the previous Labour government.

I was fortunate to meet Andy Burnham at the unveiling of the Queen Mother memorial statue on The Mall in St James's Park in February 2009 and thought that for once I have met a politician who speaks common sense and is genuine, rather than most senior politicians who speak what the majority want to hear but have no commitment whatsoever to follow it through.

A good example is Boris Johnson when part of election campaign stated that the Conservatives would build 20 new hospitals from the savings made by not sending money to the EU after Brexit.

I wonder how many bricks were laid to form the foundations of these 20 new hospitals?

The answer is very few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This and future governments need to recognize the value of leisure facilities, both indoors and outdoors, for the health of the nation, and if need be ring fence sufficient funding like social services and not allow local councils to cut these budgets first when they are running out of money.

Budgeting by local authorities is getting worse year-on-year with some larger authorities declaring bankruptcy.

Where is the money generated from both national and local taxation being spent?

Now that HS2 has been scrapped it should have freed up more funding for local transport needs like reopening the missing Skipton to Colne line which closed in 1970 or the Beverley to York line and finally electrification of Hull to Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been more civil servants employed by the previous government since Covid, which I understand, as nobody at the time knew the full consequences that this virus had.