The Government needs to tackle the scourge of pavement parking - Yorkshire Post Letters

November 22 marked four years since the previous government’s consultation on pavement parking in England closed. Cars parked on, and sometimes hogging the whole pavement, will be a familiar sight to many.

Pavement parking is dangerous especially for families with young children, people with sight loss and disabled people. A recent poll found that 87 per cent of parents have had to walk in the road because of a vehicle blocking the pavement. It damages pavement surfaces too.

Living Streets has been campaigning on this issue for over 50 years and it's high time we saw an end to the problem.

Pavement parking has been banned (with exemptions) in London since the 1970s. Scotland adopted a similar approach to London which came into force earlier this year.

The Welsh Government has indicated they will take action on pavement parking – but England is way behind.