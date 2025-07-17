The Government should be investing in the Woodsmith polyhalite mine, not net zero fantasy - Yorkshire Post Letters
On a recent short break in North Yorkshire I drove past the Woodsmith polyhalite mine at two locations, the first on the A171 a few miles east of the hairpins at Birk Brow Road and the second at the start of the 24 mile long tunnel above Whitby.
The latter is best viewed when returning from New May Beck when you can see the white headgear building for the shaft rising above the trees. Quite impressive.
I have read that Anglo American intends to restart this fantastic project from 2027; can any reader confirm this or shed further light on what is happening there as the Anglo American website is out of date? It looked to me as work was still continuing as lorries and vans were driving in and out of the site.
And could the government not give the project some help? Instead of the vast amount of money being bunged at pointless net zero fantasies intended to control the climate of our planet - including Miliband's £22bn for carbon capture and storage of a miniscule amount of the UK's anthropogenic CO2 emissions - the capital about to be squandered should be used to prime projects which generate wealth for the national economy such as this one.
The government is ignoring the vast wealth under our feet, preferring to import from abroad rather than mine our own coal, drill our own gas and oil, and mine metals and minerals which modern methods could tap.
