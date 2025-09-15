From: Peter Townsend, Cemetery Road, Heckmondwike.

Heckmondwike Grammar School achieves considerable success in the exam league tables. I believe this is largely attributable to the fact that the school's policy is to offer 75 per cent of the places to students from outside the Spen Valley area.

As a result of the policy many of the the places are taken by out of area students whose parents would otherwise consider paying for private education. These families also avoid paying the VAT which is now levied on private schools.

I disagree with selection in state funded schools particularly when most of the places are being offered to students from outside the area.

I believe it is wealthier families who can afford extra lessons to cram for entrance exams who benefit at the expense of places for local students.

I believe the government should stop state support for all selective schools. Failing this I believe fees and VAT should be levied on education at selective schools.