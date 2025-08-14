The Government’s new Small Business Plan is to be welcomed - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Ingham, Ripon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I warmly welcome the publication of the Government’s new Small Business Plan, announced at the end of July. For too long, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have been the unsung heroes of Britain’s economy. Now, with this focused and ambitious strategy, it’s clear the new Government recognises their central role.

Britain’s 5.5 million SMEs employ 60 per cent of the national workforce and generate a staggering £2.8 trillion in turnover. In Yorkshire alone, SMEs account for over 99 per cent of all businesses, employing around 1.6 million people and generating nearly £140bn in turnover annually. These are not just numbers, they represent the entrepreneurial spirit, hard work and resilience of our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan rightly identifies small businesses, freelancers and the self-employed as the “backbone of our economy and the heartbeat of our high streets.” Whether it’s the independent café in Leeds, the agricultural engineer in the Dales, or the self-employed graphic designer working from home in Harrogate, their contributions are invaluable.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to staff members of small businesses. PIC: Anthony Upton /PA Wire

From creative industries to tech, from delivery drivers to designers, this plan acknowledges the diversity of our modern workforce. As the Department for Business and Trade states: “We will work in genuine partnership with SMEs to drive the growth and innovation our country needs.”

This commitment to partnership is vital, and long overdue.

It is also encouraging to see Labour’s northern regional mayors; including Tracy Brabin in West Yorkshire, David Skaith in York and North Yorkshire, and Oliver Coppard in South Yorkshire, working together to remove barriers and create a fairer, more dynamic regional economy. Their combined focus on skills, transport and access to finance is already making Yorkshire a more attractive place to start and grow a business.