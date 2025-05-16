The India trade deal looks better than the one the Tories agreed with Australia - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Colin S. Moore, Hamilton Drive, York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once in a while Peter Rickaby, May 7, says something new and original that's worth reading. Sadly, not his complaint about Keir Starmer allegedly forsaking our fishing industry for the sake of a defence contracts deal.

Quite where Mr Rickaby has been since the Referendum I don't know but Britain's fishermen were left badly short changed by leaving the EU, despite promises that they'd regain control of fishing grounds now accessed by EU countries. So called "negotiations" by various Conservative Ministers left them in a worse position than before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It strikes me as odd that Brexiteers claim to be the only true patriots. That would exclude such Conservative luminaries as Ted Heath, Margaret Thatcher and John Major who took Britain into the Common Market, then agreed the Single European Act and the Maastricht Agreement. Traitors all? I don't think so.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during the concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. PIC: Chris Jackson/PA Wire