The India trade deal looks better than the one the Tories agreed with Australia - Yorkshire Post Letters

Published 16th May 2025, 11:45 BST
From: Colin S. Moore, Hamilton Drive, York.

Once in a while Peter Rickaby, May 7, says something new and original that's worth reading. Sadly, not his complaint about Keir Starmer allegedly forsaking our fishing industry for the sake of a defence contracts deal.

Quite where Mr Rickaby has been since the Referendum I don't know but Britain's fishermen were left badly short changed by leaving the EU, despite promises that they'd regain control of fishing grounds now accessed by EU countries. So called "negotiations" by various Conservative Ministers left them in a worse position than before.

It strikes me as odd that Brexiteers claim to be the only true patriots. That would exclude such Conservative luminaries as Ted Heath, Margaret Thatcher and John Major who took Britain into the Common Market, then agreed the Single European Act and the Maastricht Agreement. Traitors all? I don't think so.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during the concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. PIC: Chris Jackson/PA Wireplaceholder image
While I am no great fan of Keir Starmer's Government, the recent trade deal with India looks a great deal better than that made with Australia by the Conservatives which aroused such protests by farmers and others.

