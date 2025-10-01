The King has an unenviable job as head of state that he does really well - Yorkshire Post Letters
Interesting letter from S.Ellis (September 12) asking what our King does. Interesting in that it shows how little people understand our constitution. Look it up and quickly see that in a constitutional monarchy, he is Head of State, but with very little power.
Power rests with Parliament. His duties are largely ceremonial, yet this provides stability and continuity.
In a churning sea of toxic politics, turmoil and drama, we have a figurehead of stability. To me and probably others, this is very comforting.
As Head of State, he is kept up to date with what parliament is up to, and he has the onerous task of reading reports sent to him on a daily basis.
Being thus informed, he is available for consultation, and we hear from ex-Prime Ministers, how much they valued being able to discuss things with someone who is well informed; who has no axe to grind; and whose only concern is for the good of the country and its citizens.
To this end, his choice is not to hide behind a curtain of security, but to get out and about and meet as wide a cross section of society as he can. He occupies a position of privilege, but with many corresponding duties and obligations. All in all an unenviable job, which I would not like to have.