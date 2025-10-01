The King has an unenviable job as head of state that he does really well - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jim Buckley, Ackton.

Interesting letter from S.Ellis (September 12) asking what our King does. Interesting in that it shows how little people understand our constitution. Look it up and quickly see that in a constitutional monarchy, he is Head of State, but with very little power.

Power rests with Parliament. His duties are largely ceremonial, yet this provides stability and continuity.

In a churning sea of toxic politics, turmoil and drama, we have a figurehead of stability. To me and probably others, this is very comforting.

King Charles meets members of the public. PIC: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

As Head of State, he is kept up to date with what parliament is up to, and he has the onerous task of reading reports sent to him on a daily basis.

Being thus informed, he is available for consultation, and we hear from ex-Prime Ministers, how much they valued being able to discuss things with someone who is well informed; who has no axe to grind; and whose only concern is for the good of the country and its citizens.