The Labour Government has lost the plot with the 100 year Ukraine pledge - Yorkshire Post Letters
The Labour Government has really lost the plot this time. They've paved the way for Gerry Adams to receive compensation - a man who received an MP's salary for 20 odd years without sitting once in the Chamber and a man who the Provisional IRA insisted on representing them bemusedly in secret talks with the British Government in 1972, even though Adams wasn't a member of the IRA back then and claims he has never been a member of the IRA. Just very close, it would seem.
They've pledged a 100-year partnership with Ukraine which will require large transfers of money, resources and equipment to Ukraine at a time when the British economy is on its knees.
No mention of this in any pre-election party manifesto or even any mention in Parliament since Starmer's premiership. This is after over a decade of support for the Ukrainian Government which the BBC's Newsnight documented in 2014 as having links to Neo-Nazi groups. Yes, indeed.
You can still watch these Newsnight reports online. All these revelations coming shortly after their negotiations with the jihadist terrorists who are now running Syria and long years of Britain's support for these terrorists through Operation Timber Sycamore which included the supply of money, weapons and training to anti-Assad jihadist terrorists in Jordan mostly, because of its close proximity to Syria.
Instead of kowtowing to terrorists, the Labour Government should kowtow to pensioners and reinstate their winter fuel payments, and kowtow to the NHS and attempt to reduce waiting times. Basically to kowtow to people who have served their country their whole lives and have never committed any terrorist act, never had any links to Neo-Nazi groups, and obviously have never been asked by the PIRA to represent them in secret talks with the British Government.
