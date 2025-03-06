The Labour Government has sold itself out to Donald Trump - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ged Dempsey, Wath upon Dearne, Rotherham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Prime Minister told MPs that Britain is to embark on a massive increase in military spending to be entirely funded at the expense of the world’s poorest.

The arms budget is to rise to 2.5 per cent that is £13bn a year Starmer and his sidekick local MP Healey has again prostituted the UK to the orange brat in the White House. It is a disgrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starver and Co have slashed humanitarian aid for their immoral war and arms frenzy.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer gives a speech during a welcome reception at the British ambassador's residence in Washington, DC. PIC: Carl Court/PA Wire

Meanwhile, there is negligence in the MOD - where there is massive waste and incompetence that Healey presides over.

Trump is pulling their strings as they have just hiked up the defence budget. This is at the expense of the overseas development to the most neediest. It is a shameful measure that will take the food out of children's mouths in the poorest nations and cause more deaths from disease.

It is yet another broken Labour manifesto commitment by slashing the aid. They should hang their heads in shame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starver, Healey, Lammy & co with their families should be the only ones put on any front line. It will then maybe focus their minds on peace.

Starmer is balancing the books on the backs of the poorest people in the world. Also appealing to right wing Reform voters.

Former Labour Minister, Clare Short, was correct when she said, this is not a real Labour Government.

It splashes money on defence spending and Ukraine and is not focused on bringing peace to Ukraine – and disgracefully, it has still not abolished the two-child benefit cap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I am afraid that, in many respects, this is simply not a Labour government…

Spend more on killing the poor in aggressive wars while spending less on alleviating poverty at home.

A government that has torn up any vestiges of a Labour government. It is ruling on behalf of the wealthy and warmongers. Whilst pensioners are hit financially, children left in poverty, families struggling with energy, water and food bills rising, an NHS, elderly care and public services on their knees, Starmer chooses bombs, bullets and missiles as his main focus.

He appears to be happier at banquets and taking photo ops with the rich and wealthy abroad rather than looking out for the British people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally to quote hypocrite Starmer from when the last tory government cut international aid,