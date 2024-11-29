The Labour Government is stealing from farmers in the name of class warfare - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dick Lindley, Birkwood Farm, Altofts, Normanton.

So now we have details of this Labour Government's unbelievable spending plans, masquerading under the auspices of the so-called Foreign Aid Budget.

£536m of our tax money is being sent to foreign countries to help their farmers develop their farms and their farming practices whilst at the same time this Government is doing its utmost to destroy the farming industry here in the UK by stealing money and property from dead farmers, simply to prevent them passing their farms and a few quid onto the next generation of British Farmers.

If they believe that it is essential to steal from UK farms to fund the NHS etc. why not simply use the huge amount of money they are spending on Foreign Aid and build more hospitals and employ more Doctors in preference to impoverishing the British Farming industry and its hardworking (working class) farmers.

Farmers protest in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire