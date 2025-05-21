The Labour Government is wrecking the economy and the country has lost confidence in it - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Neal, Oxford Court, Cleethorpes.

The hopelessly misguided electorate that voted for two tier Keir Starmer must now be having very serious misgivings. Sir Keir Starmer and his Cabinet lack the experience of even running a business, yet we have the Chancellor of the Exchequer trying but failing miserably to balance the books as the Government lurches from one financial disaster to another.

The incompetent incumbent at 11 Downing Street has totally shattered business confidence and undermined growth far more than Donald Trump's trade war, while derailing the economy and threatening to blow a £57bn hole in public finances.

The IMF has also unequivocally blamed the Chancellor for the UK's downturn citing the irreparable damage from Labour's tax increases and the transient fear of more to come.

Rachel Reeves, Yvette Cooper, Jonathan Reynolds, Bridget Phillipson and Wes Streeting listen to the Prime Minister. PIC: Ian Vogler/PA Wire

Firms are scaling back capital expenditure and hiring so consequently vacancies have fallen significantly. If the ill-fated Chancellor is to honour her manifesto commitment not to increase taxes for working people, she has very little scope without breaching previous pledges.

The previous Labour Government under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown left the country's finances in absolute disarray with Liam Byrne's famous note proving the treasury had run out of money.