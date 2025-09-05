The last thing Britain needs is to feel the self-serving grip of Brussels - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

How long will this vacuous repetition continue, as Peter Packham (August 21, Letters) comes out with the same old statistics or the latest dubious ones generated by some Remainer self-interest group. Even more fictional are the musings of Peter Brown (Letters, August 26).

They keep digging away, like moles in tunnels of infertile earth without coming up for real air in the real world. Their tactic of consistently claiming that Brexit has been a no-hope disaster without redemption has met, admittedly, with some success when related to the poor progress of our economy.

Unfortunately, the mainstream broadcast media rarely makes comparisons with the EU’s faltering progress. If it did, a different response would be most likely and that view would see and clarify all the advantages that Brexit has brought.

A Union flag and EU flag outside the Houses of Parliament. PIC: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

But first, let us investigate Peter Packham’s 4 per cent hit on GDP, predicted by the OBR and exploited by every other Brexit critic campaigning in your pages. Berkeley University did research into the predictive accuracy of 1,659 financial institutions and the OBR was only average with a predictive power of 23 per cent.

Extrapolating this 4 per cent into a world, where instability rules, the 4 per cent becomes sheer waffle, as variable as the Faroes’ shipping forecast.

What is legitimate regarding GDP, since 2016, Brexit, the UK’s GDP was $2.7bn, France, $2.65bn and now UK 3.5bn & France £3.1bn?

Where’s the fictitious 4 per cent gone?

When is Peter Brown going to acknowledge the 15/30 advantage on Trump tariffs or other trade deals, past and future, that don’t require us to pay billions and concede half our fishing grounds, principally to vastly enlarge our net import deficit which can result in inflation and/or a devaluation of the pound.

Believe me, Brussels is an undemocratic bureaucracy with a singular aptitude, as members, in making the British pay.

“We’ve lost all our influence in the world”, is the sad refrain from the likes of the two Peters and the Rejoiner chorus. Well, look at the slothful inactivity of the Commission, unable to get a quick consensus on recent major events such as the Putin, Trump and Nato fiascos.

Compare Starmer’s ability to frolic around the world and even conclude treaties. If he returns to Brussels that versatility will have vanished and so will his options.

No wonder Britain comes third in the world to the USA and China in the Globe’s Soft Diplomacy ratings (170,000 people) - SD or Soft Power defines a country’s ability to persuade and influence without economic coercion. Germany and France are 5 and 6. respectively.