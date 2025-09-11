The last thing Yorkshire businesses need are policies to make our exports even more costly - Yorkshire Post Letters
Farmers and food businesses in Yorkshire will welcome recent moves by the Government to cut the red tape created by Brexit.
Last year, British companies paid between £113 and £200 for every licence needed to export food and agricultural products to the EU. A report by DEFRA says this has particularly disadvantaged smaller businesses.
The new agreement with the EU announced by Sir Keir Starmer will result in a deal on food and agricultural products that will save the sector up to £65m per year.
This move is strongly opposed by Reform UK, who say they would reverse the policy. Their secretive billionaire puppet-masters want to deflect our attention from the fact that Brexit is costing our country around £100bn per year in lost economic output, a 4 per cent hit to GDP and a 15 per cent long-term reduction in trade.
It will take determined efforts for Yorkshire businesses to recover the opportunities lost. The last thing they need is policies to make our exports even more costly.