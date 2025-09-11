From: Dr Peter Williams, Malton.

Farmers and food businesses in Yorkshire will welcome recent moves by the Government to cut the red tape created by Brexit.

Last year, British companies paid between £113 and £200 for every licence needed to export food and agricultural products to the EU. A report by DEFRA says this has particularly disadvantaged smaller businesses.

The new agreement with the EU announced by Sir Keir Starmer will result in a deal on food and agricultural products that will save the sector up to £65m per year.

A farmer works the land. PIC: James Hardisty

This move is strongly opposed by Reform UK, who say they would reverse the policy. Their secretive billionaire puppet-masters want to deflect our attention from the fact that Brexit is costing our country around £100bn per year in lost economic output, a 4 per cent hit to GDP and a 15 per cent long-term reduction in trade.