The lessons that Todmorden in Bloom can teach the Government on community cohesion - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Hedon, East Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I read with interest that a group of cross-party MPs are setting up an independent commission to discuss ways in which communities can work together and understand each other's cultures (The Yorkshire Post, June 25).

In 2024 I co judged Todmorden in Bloom as they entered Yorkshire in Bloom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Todmorden has an initiative called ‘Incredible Edible’ whereby residents who are keen gardeners adopt areas of open spaces in Todmorden centre and grow fruit, vegetables and flowers.

Volunteers from Todmorden in Bloom tend to the floral displays outside Todmorden town hall. PIC: Tony Johnson

A few members of the group are Asian by birth, and the organisers of Incredible Edible asked what vegetables were grown in Pakistan.

Exotic vegetable seed was sourced and young plants have been planted and harvested.

This I see is a small but effective way of communities of different cultures working and living together in harmony in Todmorden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst in Todmorden judging for Yorkshire in Bloom we were shown a small open space which had been subject to a lot of anti-social behaviour by 'bored' groups of youths.

The wooded open space was a no go area in the evening due to the activities of a small group of youths.

But very sadly due to the death of a young lad the youths approached Calderdale Council and asked if they could put a memorial or ‘shrine’ in memory of their lost friend.

This group of youths have adopted the open space, Calderdale Council have crown lifted the trees to let more natural light in and West Yorkshire Police can drive past and see that anti social behaviour in this part of Todmorden is a thing of the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a happy story and I hope that the outcomes of the cross party independent commission led by Sir Sajid Javid who was a former Community Secretary finds more examples of English and Ethnic groups working together to help community cohesion.