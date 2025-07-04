The lessons that Todmorden in Bloom can teach the Government on community cohesion - Yorkshire Post Letters
I read with interest that a group of cross-party MPs are setting up an independent commission to discuss ways in which communities can work together and understand each other's cultures (The Yorkshire Post, June 25).
In 2024 I co judged Todmorden in Bloom as they entered Yorkshire in Bloom.
Todmorden has an initiative called ‘Incredible Edible’ whereby residents who are keen gardeners adopt areas of open spaces in Todmorden centre and grow fruit, vegetables and flowers.
A few members of the group are Asian by birth, and the organisers of Incredible Edible asked what vegetables were grown in Pakistan.
Exotic vegetable seed was sourced and young plants have been planted and harvested.
This I see is a small but effective way of communities of different cultures working and living together in harmony in Todmorden.
Whilst in Todmorden judging for Yorkshire in Bloom we were shown a small open space which had been subject to a lot of anti-social behaviour by 'bored' groups of youths.
The wooded open space was a no go area in the evening due to the activities of a small group of youths.
But very sadly due to the death of a young lad the youths approached Calderdale Council and asked if they could put a memorial or ‘shrine’ in memory of their lost friend.
This group of youths have adopted the open space, Calderdale Council have crown lifted the trees to let more natural light in and West Yorkshire Police can drive past and see that anti social behaviour in this part of Todmorden is a thing of the past.
This is a happy story and I hope that the outcomes of the cross party independent commission led by Sir Sajid Javid who was a former Community Secretary finds more examples of English and Ethnic groups working together to help community cohesion.
These two positive initiatives along with several other community projects led by volunteers helped Todmorden in Bloom receive a Gold Award and go through to the national final of Britain in Bloom.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.