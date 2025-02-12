The magnificence of Scarborough is a reminder that technology is no substitute for the real world - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Lin Lavender, Goole.

It was the overwhelming feeling of peace and contentment that consumed me entirely during a recent visit to Scarborough. Whether observing the fascinating geology and formation of craggy cliff and distinctive coastline from the vast swathes of golden sands or taking in the stunning aspect from Scarborough Castle, the feeling of wellbeing wove itself through every sinew.

Prompted by that familiar friend, nostalgia, a friend who becomes ever more endearing as one ages. Or was it the mere pleasure of finding stone steps snaking their way up steep inclines to reach the many elegant Victorian terraces. The feeling of the sea breeze freshening your face whilst the light rustle of surface sand blowing across the beach calms you as you walk.

The satisfying simplicity of the sensation of the earth beneath your feet; the Yorkshire earth allowing us to connect to this natural beauty as humanity has done so for millennia.

The Grand Hotel in Scarborough. PIC: Richard Ponter

Further testament to the evocative heritage of this beautiful coastal treat are the many man-made architectural delights from the Rotunda to the Grand Hotel, the Spa theatre to St Mary’s church and the quaint vernacular tram lifts offering aching feet a little respite.

The familiar harbour with fishing and yachting vessels bobbing on the rippling water, a reminder of the fishing industry that once dominated our coastline and the charming Georgian and Victorian buildings that offer another view into our past.