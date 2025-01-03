The majority of residents are opposed to Ripon Cathedral’s expansion plans - Yorkshire Post Letters
While I agree with your call for respect and courtesy in the row over Ripon Cathedral’s £8m annex plan, I deplore the ‘business above all’ tone of your comment piece (December 14).
Contrary to your assertion that concerns have been “clearly listened to”, the cathedral pledge to plant trees elsewhere is a cynical piece of greenwashing and, unlike the claim in your comment piece, there can be no “compensation” for the destruction of the trees in their current calm, historic setting.
You speak of the cathedral “diversifying its offer” as though simply discussing the world of business and commerce. I accept the cathedral needs to monitor its finances, but spending £8m to “enhance its viability” while inevitably destroying other nearby businesses – many visitors will use only the proposed cathedral refectory instead of other cafes nearby – is hardly fitting for a leading religious institution.
Although the toilet arrangements could be improved without such a grandiose scheme, the cathedral does not need a “song school” – there is ample space in the cathedral – nor does it need a refectory.
The majority of Ripon residents, as reflected in the city council’s 7-1 against vote, do not want to see the peace, history and charm of the site destroyed by the proposed annex.
Unlike the city councillors, the supporters of the project do not appear to have the interests of the people of Ripon, its existing businesses or the historic city at heart, with empire building of one sort or another being their sole aim. The council is merely reflecting the views of its electorate in a democracy, not the views of a vociferous few.
