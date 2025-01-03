The majority of residents are opposed to Ripon Cathedral’s expansion plans - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Stockburn, Ripon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While I agree with your call for respect and courtesy in the row over Ripon Cathedral’s £8m annex plan, I deplore the ‘business above all’ tone of your comment piece (December 14).

Contrary to your assertion that concerns have been “clearly listened to”, the cathedral pledge to plant trees elsewhere is a cynical piece of greenwashing and, unlike the claim in your comment piece, there can be no “compensation” for the destruction of the trees in their current calm, historic setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You speak of the cathedral “diversifying its offer” as though simply discussing the world of business and commerce. I accept the cathedral needs to monitor its finances, but spending £8m to “enhance its viability” while inevitably destroying other nearby businesses – many visitors will use only the proposed cathedral refectory instead of other cafes nearby – is hardly fitting for a leading religious institution.

Ripon Cathedral remembers the 80th D-Day anniversary. PIC: Gerard Binks

Although the toilet arrangements could be improved without such a grandiose scheme, the cathedral does not need a “song school” – there is ample space in the cathedral – nor does it need a refectory.

The majority of Ripon residents, as reflected in the city council’s 7-1 against vote, do not want to see the peace, history and charm of the site destroyed by the proposed annex.