From: Margaret and Tony Martin, St Helen's Way, Ilkley.

Since Covid the X84 bus from Leeds to Ilkley by First Bus has been terrible, often no bus for an hour and a half with no explanation. We used to have a bus every half hour plus one from Ilkley through to Harrogate.

On Tuesday September 23 the 12 01 from Ilkley went missing. On phoning First Bus the nice man said it was running late but couldn’t be traced as it had no tracker.

Also other buses that afternoon had no trackers. We would like the Keighley to Ilkley bus no 62 to run to Otley via Valley Drive and the X84 bus terminated at Otley as it often does already.

Hourly bus service one day a week to Harrogate are needed too. We did have one every day and I and others, who do not drive, have not been able to go in there for shopping or meeting people for three years.