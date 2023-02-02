The Nadhim Zahawi scandal shows Tory contempt for voters - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: MK O'Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

Andrew Vine (January 31) in his item on the sacking of Nadhim Zahawi says what so many must think of the Conservative government.

Zahawi exhibited the arrogance of a very wealthy MP and Cabinet member of a party in power since 2010, the rules most live by do not apply to him, a tax fiddler.

He lied about this when questioned on TV, threatening legal action on anyone probing his affairs. I read that other Tory MPs are saying that he was roughly treated, my question to them is do you think it is in order to lie on TV when questioned?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fired Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi after an inquiry into Zahawi's tax affairs found a "serious breach" of ministerial rules. PIC: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

To their lasting credit, YP writers regularly remind us of what so many among us are having to cope with, do we eat or heat the home, to feed the family a foodbank visit needed, how can we pay for shoes for children, children needing school meals for nourishment, how do families like those I mention pay for dental treatment, or get to see an GP?

To many if not most Tory MPs, I suggest their first reaction to such cases is a shrug of indifference, they must hate the word foodbanks.

How can the likes of Sunak, Hunt, Zahawi, all very wealthy relate to or understand the situation of so many here? They cannot. As for lying, look no further back than Boris Johnson, arrogance to assuming that he could get away with doing as he wished.