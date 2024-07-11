The new Business Secretary must get Britain manufacturing again - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Boyes, Spennithorne, Leyburn.

While our new cabinet does not inspire confidence, it cannot do worse than the last. I am sure we all hope it is as committed and diligent as promised, and my real hope is the business secretary will endeavour to put the country back to work, as the Tories failed so miserably.

Again, his appointment is not inspiring regarding background, but Jonathan Reynolds should begin with the manufacturing sector. We must make things again, be innovative, encourage entrepreneurship and invest in training and R&D like never before.

He must attract private and institutional investment alongside public investment to boost our economic growth and infrastructure. Make things the world needs, strongly discourage working from home (WFH) and return to the workshops and factories with AI and IT to service businesses, not as an end in itself.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds leaving BBC Broadcasting House in London. PIC: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

It need not be complicated, though it will probably mean innovative high-tech products where Germany and China dominate.

We make other countries successful by buying their products when we can make many of them ourselves. It’s a crazy strategy.

For example, farmers buy many Japanese vehicles because they are far better and more durable than anything we can make. We could compete in that niche market, but we don’t, and if we did, it would likely be a foreign-owned company doing the bidding.

At its height, Britain was the world’s largest exporter of cars globally; we are now in 16th place, which is my point.

UK manufacturers go abroad instead of being incentivised to make things here, where we have deep-seated knowledge, bespoke skills going to waste and 1.5 million unemployed.

Industries like UK textiles have declined due to global production networks and overseas competition. We now import from China, Bangladesh, India, Italy and Turkey, but we still contribute £62bn to GDP despite skill gaps and inadequate education and training to meet the industry’s needs.

The potential is enormous, and these are the areas where Mr Reynolds must concentrate his mind. If he has the wit to do so and drop the woke agenda in the workplace, Labour will be successful.

Or will it be the same old Labour devoid of strategy and ideas? Intent on bowing to union pressure and mired in left-wing dogma.