The new Government is already failing us on immigration - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Auty, Great Hatfield.

Some of the recent letters seem to be very much in favour of this new government. Are they writing whilst wearing rose tinted glasses I wonder?

They seem to be glad that the new government has so quickly capitulated to the unions.

Train drivers get 14.75 per cent. That backdated five years on a £60,000 salary is quite a substantial amount. Where has the Government suddenly found these billions?

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Then a sting in the tail; strikes will continue for two days per week for the next nine weeks. The rise should be withdrawn until they come to their senses.

Civil servants have been given an above inflation pay rise, many working from home and still refusing to work in the offices.

Meanwhile 70-90,000 immigrants have been given asylum without being vetted, waved through to reduce the backlog quickly. Prisoners being released early to make room for more prisoners.

The rioters are being pushed through the courts quickly, and rightly so, but nothing being done about all the illegal immigrants, why are they not fast tracked too, nothing being done about the underlying problem.

There is now no deterrent, our borders are virtually open, we have been promised a new border force, why is the one we have not doing its job properly, or are they still working from home?

Stealing money (the winter fuel allowance) from pensioners to pay off the unions.

Finding a mysterious black hole of £22bn, the chancellor's own words leading up to the general election were "we have the Office of Budget Responsibility so we know exactly what the financial situation is", smoke and mirrors.

They are opening up the green belt for building, they have made it easier for the unions to call a strike, they are planning on huge solar farms and thousands of wind turbines on land, Ed Miliband's words. Food security has not been mentioned anywhere from this government.