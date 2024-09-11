The new Government needs a chance to fix the ‘societal black hole’ - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jeremy Hall, Crockernwell, Exeter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PM has described contemporary Britain as suffering with a "societal black hole". Among other things, his phrase refers to the emotional barbarity and bitterness that seem to dominate the lives of some citizens.

‘Dialogue’ has become ‘insult’ as is stridently shown in the regional press. Apparently Labour is ‘a highly vindictive radical elite..imprisoning anyone who dares to criticise the open borders (created by Starmer)’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burning hotels and assaulting the police was merely ‘criticism’. Labour is also ‘a managerial mob’ who ‘bellow’ and ‘bleat’. The only ‘truth’ apparently is that proclaimed by elderly correspondents. No wonder younger generations have lost interest in the regional press.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, during a 'pre-record' for the BBC 1 current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. PIC: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Political leaders are as insulting as some correspondents; Mr. Cleverley, Tory leadership hopeful, called the PM's major speech "meaningless drivel". Also hoping to lead the Opposition in Parliament is Mel Stride who believes that statements, made by a party donor, about hating all black women and wanting to shoot a black female MP are neither racist or sexist.

The Telegraph newspaper amazingly berates Labour for "embracing democracy, egalitarianism and redistribution". How enormous is the chasm that splits our society and how threatening the destruction of British values.

We used to believe that debate, based on facts, led to understanding and that prejudice was undesirable. Can there be anything really constructive in ‘judgements’ unleashed on a political party that has only been in power for two months? What has happened to our concept of leadership if an MP, elected to represent his constituents, flies to the US three times in just over two months, to be paid handsomely by an organisation whose motto is ‘every alarmist climate prediction is false’?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the wrecking ball taken to British society by 14 years of Tory rule, Keir Starmer talked of the "rubble" that his Party is stumbling over - a good image in that Ministers must be allowed to find their feet before they can be dismissed as failures.

Much of the rubble lies in the results of the austerity policy unleashed by ex PM Cameron and ex-Chancellor Osborne, which speeded up the wealth disconnect here; CEOs now earn around 120 times more than their average employees.

Research into the "black hole" that comes with such inhuman inequality, carried out over decades and across nations, shows that unequal societies harm even the fortunate few super rich.

There is more obesity, teenage pregnancy, violence, drug use, mental illness, bigger prison populations....etc. Familiar aspects of British society?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With climate chaos, we face a challenge to humanity like never before. Some of course will use the fact that summer 2024 is the coldest since 2015 as ‘proof"’that climate denial represents the truth.

For them the loss of UK farm produce (fruit harvest down by 12 per cent and wheat by 40 per cent recently) is irrelevant and the appearance of smoke from North American wildfires over the UK is an opinion to be trashed.

Our political conduct makes a mockery of respect for truth and leaves our children with no anchor as they drift in the social media desert.