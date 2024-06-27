The North York Moors National Park Authority has a duty to seek best value - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jim Bailey, Chair, North York Moors National Park Authority.

As a public body, the North York Moors National Park Authority has a duty to seek best value for the public's money (Comment, June 19).

I think your editor's view that efficiency and value for money equates to cheap and cheerful is ill-judged. Indeed, if the Authority did not strive to deliver efficient public services and good value, your paper would be the first to point the finger, and rightly so.

Later this year, the Authority Members will face an important decision upon how we ensure an office environment that’s fit for purpose to deliver public services effectively for the future.

