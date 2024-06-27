The North York Moors National Park Authority has a duty to seek best value - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 27th Jun 2024, 11:45 BST
From: Jim Bailey, Chair, North York Moors National Park Authority.

As a public body, the North York Moors National Park Authority has a duty to seek best value for the public's money (Comment, June 19).

I think your editor's view that efficiency and value for money equates to cheap and cheerful is ill-judged. Indeed, if the Authority did not strive to deliver efficient public services and good value, your paper would be the first to point the finger, and rightly so.

Later this year, the Authority Members will face an important decision upon how we ensure an office environment that’s fit for purpose to deliver public services effectively for the future.

A small, quiet village in the heart of the North York Moors National Park. PIC: James HardistyA small, quiet village in the heart of the North York Moors National Park. PIC: James Hardisty
That choice will be between investing in our current premises or moving to a new building that supports our ambitions and values to be inclusive, net zero and an employer of choice, and, in that, the best future for our listed building will be taken into account.

