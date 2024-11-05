The Northern Powerhouse project was an unrealistic gimmick - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters

Letters

Published 5th Nov 2024, 11:45 BST
From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

Your recent editorial urging the Labour Government to reinforce its earlier pledges to level up the economy brings us all back to the Northern Powerhouse project.

I believe the Northern Powerhouse was, despite its many theoretical assets, an unrealistic gimmick, full of political bonhomie and party opportunism and had no fully accepted economic clout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was always going to compete with all the macroeconomic demands of the other fringe regions and the infrastructural necessities of the economy.

Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a community project visit in 2023. PIC: Christopher Furlong/PA Wireplaceholder image
Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a community project visit in 2023. PIC: Christopher Furlong/PA Wire

Cornwall, Somerset et al, Wales and Scotland like nestlings in the hedge clamour for their share of any spoils after London and the populous SE have pecked the choice bits.

In fact, to put it in metaphorical terms, the Northern Powerhouse was more like a Northern terraced house, two up, two down, and we’re all back where we started.

Shall we call it the dumps? Really, what did one expect?

Related topics:Yorkshire PostGordon LawrenceSheffieldLabourCornwallSomersetWalesScotland
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice