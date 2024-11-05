The Northern Powerhouse project was an unrealistic gimmick - Yorkshire Post Letters
Your recent editorial urging the Labour Government to reinforce its earlier pledges to level up the economy brings us all back to the Northern Powerhouse project.
I believe the Northern Powerhouse was, despite its many theoretical assets, an unrealistic gimmick, full of political bonhomie and party opportunism and had no fully accepted economic clout.
It was always going to compete with all the macroeconomic demands of the other fringe regions and the infrastructural necessities of the economy.
Cornwall, Somerset et al, Wales and Scotland like nestlings in the hedge clamour for their share of any spoils after London and the populous SE have pecked the choice bits.
In fact, to put it in metaphorical terms, the Northern Powerhouse was more like a Northern terraced house, two up, two down, and we’re all back where we started.
Shall we call it the dumps? Really, what did one expect?