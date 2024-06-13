The Prime Minister’s £2,000 Labour tax claim is a blatant lie - Yorkshire Post Letters
PM Rishi Sunak disgraced himself and the office of Prime Minister in the TV debate (June 4) with Keir Starmer, leader of the Opposition. His claim that Labour’s plans are unfunded and will mean a ‘£2,000 tax rise for every working family’ in the UK is untrue, pure and simple.
His special advisors took a few figures, made up some more and the PM billed it as ‘Treasury analysis’.
The Treasury’s chief civil servant sent Sunak a note which emphasised that ‘civil servants were not involved in the calculation of the total figure used and that he had reminded ministers not to present any costings as having been produced by civil servants.’
Nevertheless Sunak chose to ignore that and on the televised debate repeated the claim many times. This was an attempt to hoodwink the British People, try to reverse the flow of voter support away from Labour by deceit and win an election fraudulently.
This is by no means his first untruth. There are many. However this is his most blatant.If Conservatives support that kind of behaviour by voting for it, then they lose all credibility as a party founded on decency.
Sunak deserves annihilation at the ballot box for this latest, blatant and desperate act of cheating.
