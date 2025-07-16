The public doesn’t want austerity so Sir Keir Starmer must step up to the challenge - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bryn Glover, Dallowgill, Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon.

A decade and a half ago the global financial community was in a mess, and it was a mess of its own making; amongst other improprieties, the deliberate selling of sub-prime mortgages precipitated thousands of personal crises which accumulated into the international crash.

In this country, the new Prime Minister David Cameron and his chancellor, George Osborne consciously selected the mechanism of austerity to guide the UK through the chaos.

This meant that public expenditure would be dramatically curtailed and the political slogan emerged of 'Private Gain from Public Pain'.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. PIC: Jack Hill/The Times/PA Wire

It was widely predicted then that all our national institutions which depended on public finance would be adversely affected and some of the specific predictions have proven to be remarkably true and accurate.

One year ago, the British public voted and the clear message from the massive majority given to Sir Keir Starmer was that his pre-election promises to end the years of austerity, had been accepted by the people as the way ahead that they preferred.

It now befalls the new government to repair the damage and this will cost a lot of money but surely the voting public realised that this would be the case. That money can only come from extra taxation, reduced spending or more fiscal borrowing.

The message from the parliamentary revolts, the public opinion polls, and the subsequent, so-called, U-turns, would all seem to indicate that further spending cuts are not to be tolerated. So the new chancellor has a choice between two options which her own rules have made very difficult to implement; more borrowing or more taxes.

The size of the problems facing the 1945 Attlee government were monumental; the National Debt was nearly three times the Gross Domestic Product at the time, and though the tasks facing Starmer and his government are small by comparison, they are of a similar nature.

Over his first year, the Prime Minister has made numerous small starts to reversing the damage of austerity, but perhaps he needs to bear in mind that Attlee proceeded with numerous radical changes to our old way of life as well as founding the National Health Service, and not to shrink from the bold steps which his mandate has authorised.

In 2010 the French war hero, Stephane Hessel, in his short pamphlet, 'Indignez-vous!', demanded to know where all the cash of post-war France had disappeared. (English version by Charles Glass in 2011). Perhaps the current government should be asking the same questions of this very wealthy country of ours and be seeking ways to level-out the enormous disparities which now exist between the richest and the poorest in the UK.

By comparison, these disparities now stand at roughly ten-times the ratio that Attlee's people tackled.