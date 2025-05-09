The Reform party is on the front foot following election gains - Yorkshire Post Letters
The Reform candidate Sarah Pochin, is now the MP for Runcorn and Helsby. Dame Andrea Jenkyn has been elected as the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire giving Reform UK, the party she represents, its most powerful office to date.
To the delight of many she suggested that those seeking asylum should be put in tents not hotels. Dartmoor seems an appropriate location. She is correct since taxpayers are forced to pay the cost of hotels which is over £6m a day and escalating.
Reform is now a political force with 677 seats and now controls ten councils in England. A poll a few months ago suggested Reform would win 14 Seats at the Scottish parliamentary elections in 2026.
There are strong indications that this will be exceeded as people realise the financial cost to both the UK and Scottish taxpayers of uncontrolled immigration and the pressures it has caused to the NHS, housing, social cohesion and the escalating foreign crime figures.