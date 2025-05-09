The Reform party is on the front foot following election gains - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Clark Cross, Springfield Road, Linlithgow.

The Reform candidate Sarah Pochin, is now the MP for Runcorn and Helsby. Dame Andrea Jenkyn has been elected as the mayor of Greater Lincolnshire giving Reform UK, the party she represents, its most powerful office to date.

To the delight of many she suggested that those seeking asylum should be put in tents not hotels. Dartmoor seems an appropriate location. She is correct since taxpayers are forced to pay the cost of hotels which is over £6m a day and escalating.

Reform is now a political force with 677 seats and now controls ten councils in England. A poll a few months ago suggested Reform would win 14 Seats at the Scottish parliamentary elections in 2026.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage after Reform made gains against both Labour and the Conservatives. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire