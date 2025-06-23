The return of confidence for Yorkshire businesses is a good sign - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Ingham, Ripon.

Amid the turbulence of recent years, it is encouraging at last to see signs of growing business confidence taking root here in Yorkshire. While caution remains, and rightly so, there is a steady shift in sentiment that should not go unnoticed.

Recent reports from Lloyds Bank and the Institute of Directors show a sharp rebound in optimism across the UK, with Yorkshire & the Humber among the standout regions. Lloyds' Business Barometer climbed by 11 points in May, reaching its highest level in nine months. Similarly, the IoD recorded a 16-point rise in business sentiment, suggesting that after a period of uncertainty, firms are beginning to believe in a path forward.

Much of this resurgence appears linked to the Government's recently published Spending Review, which, while fiscally cautious, gave welcome clarity on long-term investment priorities. From infrastructure to R&D, housing to healthcare, the focus on stability and continuity has given Yorkshire’s businesses the breathing space they need to plan with a little more confidence.

A view of Sheffield's Skyline. PIC: Dean Atkins

It's also worth noting the markets' response. Far from reacting with alarm, bond yields remained steady following the Chancellor’s announcement, proof, perhaps, that the Government’s approach is being viewed as credible and measured.

There is no doubt that challenges remain: energy costs, regulatory pressures, and tight labour markets continue to cast a shadow. But the tone has changed. Business leaders, from manufacturers in Leeds to tech startups in Sheffield, are voicing a cautious optimism rooted in data and experience, not mere wishful thinking.