The right’s ‘Singapore-on-Thames’ notion has been debunked - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Brown, Wibsey, Bradford.

“London being cut down to size” post-Brexit is an opportunity for places such as Leeds and Sheffield to “level up”, claims columnist Martin Towers (London’s wane could be chance for the North, May 17).

Has such ‘beggar-thy-neighbour’ economics ever worked? Better that London be successful and our country become better at sharing opportunities created.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I recall in the 1990s how the Bank of England kept pushing up interest rates to curb inflation, largely caused by economic overheating in the South East. That pushed up the value of the pound and cost of exports in industrial areas of the North and Midlands …hitting regional economies yet to benefit from the South’s economic buoyancy.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves during a meeting with business leaders at M&G Investments in central London. PIC: Lucy North/PA Wire

A more fluid, sharing economy has to be planned for, though. Thus, I despaired when just the Leeds leg of HS2 was scrapped; never mind the whole project subsequently being cancelled - with the prospect of just a 140-mile London to Birmingham ‘Sunak’s Folly’ left to remind future generations how short-sighted these Tories have been these past 14 years.

Mr Towers thinks the North will benefit because “bright young things” will have fewer opportunities to pursue investment banking jobs in ‘The Smoke’. But those jobs go instead to places like Paris, Frankfurt and Dublin - not Pontefract, Filey or Doncaster. That doesn’t benefit them, or UK plc.

The far right’s ‘Singapore-on-Thames’ notion has been debunked; “Trussonomics” hopefully its last hurrah. The corruption of it to ‘Singapore-on-Sea’ by Mr Towers is pointless and bewildering.

His depressing, desperate struggle to concoct a Brexit benefit for Yorkshire did at least remind me of a much more cheerful, better integrated vision for Britain you reported on recently (‘We need jobs created in West Yorkshire’, the Mayor of London says - April 4).

Sadiq Khan said: “London doing well is not at the expense of other parts of the country …we only do well when other parts of the country do well.”