The Rosebank oil and gas development project must be opposed - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Prof D. J. Evans, Tuttles Lane West, Wymondham.

The Rosebank oil and gas development project must be opposed. As the climate crisis deepens, projects like Rosebank only pull us further away from meeting our climate goals and protecting the environment for future generations.

Rosebank, if approved and expanded, would be one of the largest oil fields in the UK, pumping out millions of barrels of oil over its lifetime. This flies in the face of the UK’s climate commitments and the urgent warnings from scientists that we must stop expanding fossil fuel infrastructure if we are to limit global heating.

Not only is this project environmentally reckless, but it also offers little benefit to the public. Most of the oil is slated for export and the profits will largely go to overseas corporations. Meanwhile, everyday people will still struggle with high energy bills and the cost-of-living crisis. Instead of investing in more fossil fuels, we should be focusing on clean, renewable energy and a just transition for workers in oil and gas.

