The rush by politicians and others to set up crypto currencies is dangerous - Yorkshire Post Letters
It's alarming to hear Nigel Farage promise to make London a crypto currency hub if he becomes Prime Minister. Apart from the use of crypto currencies by international criminal gangs to launder money there have been many outright frauds on those unwise enough to "invest" in crypto.
The rush by politicians and others to set up crypto currencies is a sign of another danger - the makings of another financial crisis. Unfortunately the fraudsters and ne'er do wells involved amass money themselves at investor's expense. In the USA they've used their money to finance political campaigns against politicians honest enough to warn of crypto dangers. With a crypto convert in the White House any moves to regulation will be slapped down.
Crypto currencies require large quantities of electricity to make them work, something that will badly stretch the UK national grid.
Opaque financial instruments led to the major crisis of 2008. Crypto is even less visible making the next crisis even worse. Nigel Farage's enthusiasm for crypto makes Reform look like a very bad bet for Britain's finances.
We should all learn the lessons from history - crypto shows all the signs of a bubble. Enlarging its role in Britain makes that bubble even worse.