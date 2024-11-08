The shipping industry needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Laura McQuillan, Fitzroy road, Sheffield.

The shipping industry presents a significant challenge in our need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, there’s an obvious way to reduce the problem.

Solar power has a beneficial side-effect. A single container ship laden with solar panels can generate as much electricity as 50 tankers of gas. By reducing our reliance on fossil fuels for electricity generation, we can significantly decrease our need for shipping. With fossil fuels accounting for 40 per cent of the traffic, there’s clearly a lot to be gained.

The manufacturing capacity for solar panels and batteries is already sufficient to meet the demands of 2035 targets for emissions reduction. This demonstrates the rapid advancement and scalability of renewable energy technologies.

Thousands of shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Battery technology is also making strides. In just one of many recent announcements, German technicians have developed a breakthrough in zinc-ion battery technology, addressing the long-standing issue of lifespan.

Zinc, a cheaper and more abundant element than lithium, offers the promise of safer, more efficient and now longer-lasting batteries.