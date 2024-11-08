The shipping industry needs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters

Letters

Published 8th Nov 2024, 11:45 BST
From: Laura McQuillan, Fitzroy road, Sheffield.

The shipping industry presents a significant challenge in our need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. However, there’s an obvious way to reduce the problem.

Solar power has a beneficial side-effect. A single container ship laden with solar panels can generate as much electricity as 50 tankers of gas. By reducing our reliance on fossil fuels for electricity generation, we can significantly decrease our need for shipping. With fossil fuels accounting for 40 per cent of the traffic, there’s clearly a lot to be gained.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The manufacturing capacity for solar panels and batteries is already sufficient to meet the demands of 2035 targets for emissions reduction. This demonstrates the rapid advancement and scalability of renewable energy technologies.

Thousands of shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wireplaceholder image
Thousands of shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Battery technology is also making strides. In just one of many recent announcements, German technicians have developed a breakthrough in zinc-ion battery technology, addressing the long-standing issue of lifespan.

Zinc, a cheaper and more abundant element than lithium, offers the promise of safer, more efficient and now longer-lasting batteries.

These advancements in solar power and battery technology offer hope as they have the added benefit of significantly reducing our need for shipping.

Related topics:Yorkshire PostSheffield
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice