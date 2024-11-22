The super rich like Jeremy Clarkson are hijacking the inheritance tax debate - Yorkshire Post Letters
I read with interest your editorial today, November 14, in which you rightly are supporting small family farmers which I would agree with. However in the interests of balance it's worth pointing out that the super rich, like James Dyson, the Earl of Derby and Jeremy Clarkson are hijacking the argument in support of their own vested interests to buy and use land as a tax haven and as a side effect forcing up land prices.
There has to be a balance struck here. They are talking to newspapers like The Times and Financial Times to try and drown out reasonable consideration of this much needed reform.
The byline above your editorial says ‘The Yorkshire Post will lay before the public information both exhaustive and precise’.
I challenge you to do so on this issue. I have no axe to grind on this matter, I am not a Labour supporter, nor do I or any of my family have any farming interests - I am solely interested in fairness to both farmers and the taxpayer - it cannot be beyond the wit of the Government and Treasury to introduce this important measure without penalising family farmers but ensuring that the rich cannot continue to use land as a tax haven.
And perhaps help persuade farmers not to take to the streets and threaten our food supply which is in no one's interests.
I am sure you can do this without antagonising your farming readership. I dare you!
