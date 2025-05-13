The threat to our climate is still not being taken seriously enough - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Ann Forsaith, Otley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understandable if some readers of The Yorkshire Post think that there remains any doubt about whether the climate crisis is being caused by humans burning fossil fuels as letters from a very small band of climate deniers are still being published.

However, your readers who do care about the environment, and who worry for current and future generations due to the existential threat of climate breakdown may be heartened to hear that they are not alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More people than you might think care about climate change, but many believe they are in the minority in thinking that way. A series of recent studies have found that between 80 and 89 per cent of the world’s population want to see strong action being taken by their Governments to tackle the climate crisis.

A boat in front of the offshore wind farm in Withernsea. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

It is nearly 10 years since the Paris agreement, with its acknowledgement that we needed to keep within 1.5 0C of warming above pre-industrial levels. In 2015 warming was at 0.9 0C. Last year saw unprecedented global temperatures, so that 2024 became the first year with an average temperature clearly exceeding 1.5°C above the pre-industrial level.

Multiple global records were broken, for greenhouse gas levels, and for both air temperature and sea surface temperature, contributing to extreme events, including floods, heatwaves and wildfires.

But despite this, and with the huge majority of people globally who want much more to be done, it would seem that most mainstream politicians, and much of the media, are still not taking the threat seriously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Misinformation and misconceptions continue to be peddled about the climate and biodiversity crises, and the actions required, and Governments are simply not doing enough.

Those in power need to hear that there is a huge majority who want a greener and fairer world. A new project called the 89 per cent project has been launched between dozens of news outlets across the world.