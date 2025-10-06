The U1 number plate is a piece of Leeds history and should not be for sale - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Martin J Dodgson MBE, Thwing, Driffield.

Councillor Debra Coupar correctly refers to the U1 number plate being a piece of Leeds history. The number plate was gifted to Lord Mayor Arthur Currer Briggs by its first owner Mr Rowland Winn.

It could well be argued that successive Lord Mayors have been custodians of the number plate and in that context it is not the property of the City Council to sell. Any sale proceeds would be a 'drop in the ocean' relative to the council's budget.

We need to maintain Civic pride and the retention of U1 is integral to this. As a former Lord Mayor (1983-84), I ask the council to re-consider and that the number plate be retained.