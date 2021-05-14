The UK could follow Canada’s federal model of governance - Yorkshire Post Letters

Scottish First Minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to Airdrie on May 9, 2021 in North Lanarkshire, Scotland. Photo by Andrew Milligan - Pool/Getty Images.

WHAT is it with the Scots (Andrew Vine, The Yorkshire Post, May 8) that make them dislike the English so much that they feel the need to break away at any price?

I can only feel that it is history that makes them want to turn their backs on the English hand that feeds them and support a leader (Nicola Sturgeon) whose administration in Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

is responsible for all the problems.

Maybe the time has come to take an in-depth look at the types of national governance available for Great Britain.

The Prime Minister would surely gain plaudits for setting up a ‘small’ commission to report back by the year end?

Without judging the outcome, it may well think that some form of federal arrangement based on Canada’s governance model is worth considering as being more relevant to the 21st century.