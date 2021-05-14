The UK could follow Canada’s federal model of governance - Yorkshire Post Letters

WHAT is it with the Scots (Andrew Vine, The Yorkshire Post, May 8) that make them dislike the English so much that they feel the need to break away at any price?
I can only feel that it is history that makes them want to turn their backs on the English hand that feeds them and support a leader (Nicola Sturgeon) whose administration in Scotland
is responsible for all the problems.
Maybe the time has come to take an in-depth look at the types of national governance available for Great Britain.
The Prime Minister would surely gain plaudits for setting up a ‘small’ commission to report back by the year end?
Without judging the outcome, it may well think that some form of federal arrangement based on Canada’s governance model is worth considering as being more relevant to the 21st century.
While they are at it, perhaps they could look at the House of Lords as well and come up with a solution for that.