The Ukrainians are fighting on behalf of all European countries - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Iwanyckyj, Bawtry Road, Bessacarr, Doncaster.

I feel compelled to respond to the letter from David Boyes of Leyburn in Saturday's Yorkshire Post (June 15, 2024), printed beneath the headline ‘Let's evaluate our Ukraine involvement’.

Although I understand, and have some sympathy with, certain of his points, especially when it comes to our pretty disastrous meddling in the various Middle Eastern conflicts of recent and not so recent times, Ukraine is a very different case.

When he suggests, for instance, that the arms sent there could be better used in the defence of this country, it could be argued that that is exactly what they are being used for.

The Ukrainians are fighting and dying, not just for the protection of their homeland and families, but on behalf of us and all the countries of Europe, who to date have been too reluctant to stand up squarely to the bullying dictator that is Vladimir Putin.

For the past decade, i.e. since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, this war has raged.

Emboldened by Western lack of resolve, Putin has acted with impunity, crossing various so-called red lines.

He views sanctions as an occupational hazard, or spins them as badges of honour, and further signs of the supposed co-ordinated Western plot against Russia and its people.

Sadly, he only understands what he perceives as strength, and the use of force to achieve desired results.

He therefore seeks and stirs division and weaknesses in his opponents; legal and moral niceties are irrelevant to him.

Nothing exemplifies this more, and also explains why the UK, US and others have a moral obligation to support Ukraine in whatever ways necessary, than the Memorandum of Security Assurances signed in Budapest 1994.

This was drawn up to assure Ukraine that, were it to relinquish its nuclear arsenal, the third largest in the world, and inherited following the break-up of the USSR, then the signatories would not use force against or violate Ukraine's borders or threaten its sovereignty.

Furthermore, they would come to its defence should another party threaten or use force against Ukraine.

When you realise that the three key signatories were the US, UK and Russia it explains, at least in some part, why the UK and US were early leaders in the response and exemplifies Putin's attitude to international norms of behaviour and morality. There were also subsequent similar documents signed by both China and France, being other major nuclear players. Again, insights can be gained there too.

So in summary, I would hope that the NATO allies and beyond, do indeed regularly re-evaluate their involvement, in order to ensure that the response is even more unified and far-reaching. Such that, were there to be a negotiated settlement, that it is negotiated from a position of strength, and sees the complete removal of all Russia's forces from Ukraine's borders, and that those borders in turn are the rightful ones in existence pre-2014.