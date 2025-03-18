The US is going to use Britain as a proxy army while it feeds on Ukraine’s minerals - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gareth Robson, Kent House Road, Beckenham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am writing in response to the letter which you published in The Yorkshire Post, February 27, from Peter Auty.

He calls for us to work together to "make Britain great again", rather than fighting each other like the previous Tory government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He's referring to the fact that many of us continue to point out just how catastrophic an error Brexit is, rather than "working together" (ie keeping our mouths shut) in order to pretend all is well.

President Donald Trump waves as he prepares to board Air Force One. PIC: AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez

He says the Brexit negotiations were mis-handled and he blames this on UK negotiators for not standing up to the EU negotiators.

Peter, and many of similar views, still can't see what happened - it wasn't about the quality of the negotiators (abysmal as it was); no, the UK's hand was too weak and it was never going to be able to force the EU to supply a favourable treaty.

Even if the UK had sent better-prepared and tougher-minded negotiators we would never have got the type of deal that Farage, Johnson, Cummings and others seduced the Brexit voters with - because we didn't have leverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If our weakness was still not clear to Peter and others then it certainly should be becoming clearer now that we see how leverage works.

Leverage is what Trump and Putin have; it's what Europe (including the UK) and Ukraine don't have.

Trump and Putin will carve up between them the rights to any good stuff dug up from Ukraine's soil whilst Europe (that's us, too) will be forced to act as their police force. Hilarious.

"We should not bow down to anyone" says Peter. Did he watch the TV footage from the White House? Trump congratulating our PM on "getting it through" (getting parliament to agree the defence spend increases - diverting money away from helping poor nations in order to protect the interests of the vastly wealthy US, helping to make sure that it keeps its share of Ukraine's wealth rather than letting Putin get it all).

Give me strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are still banging on about how bad the EU is when we are all busy being done over by a gangster mob in the US.

We are being told to send troops and equipment from the whole of Europe to stop the Russians and the Ukrainians from spoiling the US's feeding frenzy.

Make no mistake - our troops will be forced to fight against the Ukrainian resistance just as much as they will be forced to hold back further Russian advances (good luck with that).

This is the most ghastly situation facing us for 80 years and yet we still have people whinging on about how Brexit wasn't done properly and that's why it's not made things better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What a tragic irony that we are being taught the value of European solidarity by the dictators of the US and Russia. The stalemate of 1945 saw Europe split between the two with triple-lines of steel fencing and land mines marking the border.