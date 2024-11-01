The US Presidential Election is a baffling spectacle - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roger Backhouse, Upper Poppleton, York.

I freely admit to finding American presidential elections baffling, particularly this one. At the time of writing Donald Trump looks likely to win. That's where I'd put my money if I bothered with betting.

Perhaps I shouldn't criticise a fellow teetotaller like the Donald but his popularity seems just a little odd. A man with four major corporate bankruptcies, who will be 82 when his office term ends and with a history of conspiracy theories, seems hardly the man to lead the American people and what we used to call the Free World.

It's interesting that most who worked closely with Donald Trump refused to endorse him. Names include the former Vice President Mike Pence, National Security Advisers John Bolton and H.R. McMaster, Defence Secretaries General Jim Mattis and Mark Esper, the former Attorney-General Bill Barr plus various former chiefs of staff and press secretaries.

All came to regard him as unsuitable for office despite their mostly strong Republican sympathies. They knew the man.

Kamala Harris was a somewhat lacklustre candidate but at least showed some semblance of being on the planet. I can safely predict there will be rejoicing in the Kremlin if (when?) Trump wins.

Perhaps we should adapt that great American cynic Henry Mencken's view that "a man never lost money yet by underestimating the intelligence of the American people" to "a man never lost votes yet by underestimating the intelligence of the American voter".

On past form, nearly a third of Americans won't vote. Maybe they are the sensible ones.