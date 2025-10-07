The USA is going to become an authoritarian dictatorship - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Martin J Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.

I saw the headline on telly stating ‘Kirk is dead’ and rushed to access Star Trek websites. It didn’t take long to realise it wasn’t James T. Kirk (William Shatner) who had been killed but an avid supporter of Donald Trump called Charlie Kirk.

Having never heard of him I did some reading up and realised why Trump was mourning him; they had a lot in common: misogynistic, narcissistic, racist (supporting white supremacy), sexist, homophobic, etc…

Charlie Kirk spoke at meetings with a Bible under his arm. Clearly he had never bothered to open it and read it.

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One. PIC: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Trump said that Kirk was a supporter of ‘freedom of speech’. Nothing could be further from the truth.

‘Turning Point USA’ was just one of the groups he set up to censor views that differed from his own and its aim was to stifle the views of academics in higher education and silence them.

Now we have another Trump appointee, Brendan Carr (Federal Communications Commission) attempting to censor and control media companies i.e. anyone who challenges Trump’s views.