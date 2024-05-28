The world has moved and Philip Davies is increasingly looking like yesterday's man - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jerry Diccox, Wilsden Hill.

There’s a reason why the utterances of Philip Davies (The YP, May 20) sound like the last gasping cries of a dying dinosaur - it’s because that’s what they are: Davies is, in every sense, yesterday’s man, a relic from a bygone age when everyone in power looked like him - someone who has done his utmost during his parliamentary career to disrupt legislation which sought to bring greater equality for women, non-whites, the disabled and the LGBT community - in other words, pretty much anyone who isn’t male, pale and stale like him.

While his staunchly anti-progressive views may delight his retired fanbase in the well-off, leafy outskirts they are out of line with the views of younger and educated voters who have had enough of grey-haired bores in suits yearning for the past.

Years of railing against the prevailing direction of societal change, and depending for his support on a diminishing band of people who, like him, complain that everything was better before the ‘fanaticism’ of environmentalism and the ‘wokesim’ of gender equality took hold have left Davies resembling a madman shouting at the wind.

Philip Davies at the count for the Shipley constituency at the 2019 General Election. PIC: Tony Johnson

The same Saturday edition included contributions from Dr George Dibb, Associate director for economic policy and head of the Centre for Economic Justice at the IPPR and Dr Jason Aldiss former chair of the Pudsey Conservative Association on the topics of net zero and the environmental and social impacts of gluttonous food consumption - presumably Davies would group them into his pool of ‘fantasists’, with their views branded “new-fangled nonsense”.

The world has moved on and Davies, wanting to turn back the clock to an imagined Golden Era, is looking rather out of place in it.

The kindest thing that can be said of this ‘Honourable Member for 1974’ is that he doesn’t realise how out of touch he is with the times.

The sad truth for people like him (and his beloved Trump) is that the world is interconnected and immigration is a fact: the consequence of war, persecution, political instability and environmental upheaval. There will be more of it.

Gender and ethnic diversity are a fact. If you can’t get used to the ways of the modern world then it’s time to go because we need to put in charge open-minded, kind-hearted politicians to make society fairer, calmer and safer - not those who light culture wars for political gain and who harbour grudges against those they don’t understand and feel threatened by, wanting to retreat to an imagined past.