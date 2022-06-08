I must admit I know little of 38 Degrees and took no interest in their advert in The Yorkshire Post.

In fact that wrapper was recycled early.

Surely it was obviously just an advert?

The Yorkshire Post front page May 31, 2022.

Clearly not for the annoyed Conservative peer Lord Moylan nor to some others who saw it.

It certainly wasn’t evidence of a media conspiracy – if there ever was such a thing it has attracted some disparate supporters!

I buy The Yorkshire Post expecting to read a range of opinions. I’m rarely disappointed.

Recently you ran an unexpectedly good piece by the Conservative MP Lucy Allan about the dangers of unregulated funeral plans, a potential financial scandal to match the mis-selling of pensions.

On the other hand I usually dislike GP Taylor’s articles yet his curmudgeonly piece about the Jubilee was a welcome change from some of the sycophantic slush that has filled so many pages in other publications.