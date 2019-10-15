There has never been a majority for No Deal as Brexiteers rewrite rules and redefine democracy – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Turley, Dronfield Woodhouse.

NICK Martinek (The Yorkshire Post, October 11), like most ardent Brexiteers, loves to bang on about democracy, but in reality has little regard for it if it doesn’t comply with his views.

Will Britain leave the EU by October 31?

A Queen’s Speech in name only until Boris Johnson resolves Brexit – The Yorkshire Post says

In fact Brexiteers appear to have redefined the word democratic to mean something they like or agree with, and undemocratic as something they dislike or disagree with.

Brexit is a feeble excuse for any failure to share police information on criminals across EU – Yorkshire Post Letters

They constantly claim that the narrow victory of ‘Leave’ in the EU referendum was a decisive mandate for a ‘no-deal’ Brexit, despite this version never having been put to the electorate.

Do you back Boris Johnson over Brexit?

Jon Trickett: ‘We have to give leavers the chance to vote for a Labour Brexit’

They also choose to ignore the fact that in both the subsequent 2017 general election, and the 2019 EU elections, more people actually voted for political parties that favoured a ‘soft’ or no Brexit, than those that favoured a ‘hard’ or no-deal Brexit.

If Boris Johnson does manage to achieve a sensible deal with the EU, no doubt there will be mounting shouts, cries and moans from Brexiteers like Mr Martinek complaining of ‘surrender, betrayal, and undemocratic’.

From: Rajmund Brent, Wath upon Dearne.

I CAN imagine that Bill Carmichael’s article (The Yorkshire Post, October 11) sent shivers of delight down the spines of many of your readers as they whooped, and cheered, like a Strictly audience at the umpteen buzz words and phrases associated with the Leavers’ cult.

His contention that democracy only works if losers accept the verdict is a fundamental misunderstanding of democracy. Democracy in Mr Carmichael’s view, as in the view of many of your correspondents, begins and ends with the referendum result. Anything that has come after it is a sham, apparently, surrender, treachery, denial.

On the contrary, democracy is in full throttle. MPs represent the views of all their constituents – Leavers, Remainers, the don’t knows and the can’t be bothered. They have an overview of their region and the needs of the country and act accordingly.

To hinge democracy on a vote based on information, blandishments and lies from self-serving, rich, powerful elites (yes, not just Gina Miller) cannot be right.

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

IT is unbelievable that the Remain supporters in the House of Commons should be vindictive enough to pass Benn’s Law, which effectively could see the Prime Minister of our great nation cast into jail if he does not comply.

To force someone to ask for something which they don’t agree with is disgusting, degrading and obviously a very cleverly crafted piece of legal rubbish designed to pervert the will of the vast majority of the British population. Carry on Boris Johnson and do not let the Remainers divert you from securing our freedom.

From: Shaun Kavanagh, Leeds.

MOST so called MPs have been totally disrespectful to those who voted them into office, with some even jumping ship by joining another party to suit their own personal beliefs.

How can those individuals justify receiving their salaries when not actually representing the party they were voted into office by their constituents? To receive salaries for a personal mission is a travesty and shows disrespect at its worst.

Those MPs should be de-selected until such times as they are re-elected by those constituents they purport to represent.

From: Michael J Robinson, Berry Brow, Huddersfield.

JEREMY Corbyn (The Yorkshire Post, October 11) is quoted as saying they would have a second referendum, and that “Labour trusts the people to decide”.

If that were true, they wouldn’t need their second referendum.

From; Graham Branston, Emmott Drive, Rawdon.

HANDSHAKES are in the news due to a study that suggests that one lasting more than a couple of seconds is a bad sign for a friendship. The one between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron at the G7 summit last year lasted ages and had shades of Hollywood about it.

For most of us, a handshake is a form of endearment, friendship and congratulations, for men sometimes accompanied by a mini hug, maybe for scoring a goal in extra time.

For me a few years ago I had what seemed to be a surprising experience. I offered the hand of friendship to the captain of a cruise ship one evening when senior officers were mingling with ‘guests’ as we were called.

He looked very sheepish, but we shook hands. Later I realised why he was hesitant; there was an outbreak of norovirus on board and it was spreading rapidly. All food was served by catering staff wearing gloves and hand rails were constantly disinfected. Needless to say, that handshake lasted less than two seconds!