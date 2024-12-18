There is actually a strong case for North York Moors National Park’s move to new office - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Chris Parkin, Helmsley, North Yorkshire.

I have to disagree with Mr Bradshaw (The YP Letters 02/12) regarding the proposed new NYMNP offices in Helmsley. Let us examine the facts.

The land on which the new offices will be located, subject to the democratic process, has been part of the Local Development Plan for many years and was always designated for residential housing, commercial and light industrial use.

Riccal Drive from which the new housing current and proposed will be accessed was constructed to take increased traffic when it was designed and built, wider and stronger.

North York Moors National Park. PIC: Tony Johnson

I have reneged on two property purchases, not on Helmsley, because the ‘searches’ performed, usually by solicitors, as part of any property purchase revealed that developments close to my proposed purchase would probably be detrimental to the value of my acquisition. Did the residents of Ricall Drive not have searches on their purchases?

Moving to the existing NYMNP offices, I believe it is no longer fit for purpose. It has had additions, extensions, refurbishments, and I personally have no desire to see more of my taxes going up in smoke from the outdated heating system.

The character on the property will no doubt be preserved in its re-invention. I do think that the footpath used by residents to visit the School and Doctors should be included in the plan but I think that matters may already be underway with this proposal.

