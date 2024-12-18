There is actually a strong case for North York Moors National Park’s move to new office - Yorkshire Post Letters
I have to disagree with Mr Bradshaw (The YP Letters 02/12) regarding the proposed new NYMNP offices in Helmsley. Let us examine the facts.
The land on which the new offices will be located, subject to the democratic process, has been part of the Local Development Plan for many years and was always designated for residential housing, commercial and light industrial use.
Riccal Drive from which the new housing current and proposed will be accessed was constructed to take increased traffic when it was designed and built, wider and stronger.
I have reneged on two property purchases, not on Helmsley, because the ‘searches’ performed, usually by solicitors, as part of any property purchase revealed that developments close to my proposed purchase would probably be detrimental to the value of my acquisition. Did the residents of Ricall Drive not have searches on their purchases?
Moving to the existing NYMNP offices, I believe it is no longer fit for purpose. It has had additions, extensions, refurbishments, and I personally have no desire to see more of my taxes going up in smoke from the outdated heating system.
The character on the property will no doubt be preserved in its re-invention. I do think that the footpath used by residents to visit the School and Doctors should be included in the plan but I think that matters may already be underway with this proposal.
Let us move then into the 21st century in Helmsley by providing a modern work and meeting place for the NYMNP where all their equipment is housed on one site. Where their proposal will hide the two aircraft hangers kindly provided by English Heritage, admittedly in a different era, and rejoice in the fact that efficiencies of plant, well equipped offices, car parking and a modern design will provide a lasting home for the critical work that is undertaken by the NYMNP.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.