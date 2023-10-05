All Sections
There is place for identity cards in a pragmatic society - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Gareth Robson, Kent House Road, Beckenham.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 5th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST

I read with interest and some frustration the essay by Andrew Vine in The Yorkshire Post today (September 26). Frustration because the term "illegal migration" crops up once again and because the overall thrust of the article seems to be ‘keep 'em out’ rather than asking why we have such stark inequality around the globe and between different branches of our human family. That's what needs fixing.

But on the question of identity cards I am mostly in tune with the points Andrew makes. The civil liberties argument, trying to make out that we are born free and live free, never needing to prove our identity, is risible - a false trophy clung to by those (especially members of the pre-merger Liberal Party tendency who want to think of themselves as brave freedom-fighters).

A decent identity card system and citizens' database would remove the infuriating demands to show paper utility bills when applying for various things. It would also help reduce crime. But this being Britain, our resourceful criminals would find ways around it in no time flat, I am quite sure.

A group of people thought to be migrants crossing the Channel in a small boat traveling from the coast of France and heading in the direction of Dover, Kent. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA WireA group of people thought to be migrants crossing the Channel in a small boat traveling from the coast of France and heading in the direction of Dover, Kent. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
A group of people thought to be migrants crossing the Channel in a small boat traveling from the coast of France and heading in the direction of Dover, Kent. PIC: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Every migrant I have met has been delighted once they have received formal documents, NI number, and begun working legally and paying tax.

Sadly, before that day arrived, they have usually been forced to endure years of inactivity whilst their court case drags its way through the quagmire.

Vast amounts of time burned up, and young vigorous lives wasted, whilst bureaucrats and lawyers pore over scraps of letters, ID documents, military draft papers, hand-written court orders etc. trying to prove whether the young person has a valid claim. Window-dressing, nothing more.

Do away with all the nonsense and fast-track people into citizenship, employment and taxation.

