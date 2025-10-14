There was never a dull moment in my time with Dickie Bird - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Chris Hassell, Barwick in Elmet, Leeds.

My first encounter with Dickie Bird was way back in the 80s during my time as Secretary at Old Trafford with Lancashire CCC. The County had an annual invitation from Wombwell Cricket Lovers Society where Duncan Mutch hosted our group of players and officials with a Barnsley chop where our Head Groundsman Peter Marron regularly devoured a second helping prior to meeting a well attended and inquisitive group of Yorkshire members.

My marketing responsibilities were a large part of my duties and when our printer came up with the idea of using an umpire dressed up with pin striped suits with umbrella, bowler hats and briefcase, my thoughts immediately turned to Dickie Bird who was at that time already quite a character.

So I phoned Duncan Mutch to see if Dickie would be up for it and he readily agreed and made arrangements for Dickie to travel over to Old Trafford for the photoshoot to be used on the front cover of our new marketing and membership brochure.

Cricket Umpire Legend Dickie Bird celebrates his 90th Birthday at Headingley Stadium Leeds in 2023. PIC: Simon Hulme

It was a really popular move and helped no end in selling our hospitality facilities during the test match. To have a Yorkshireman and a real character promoting Lancashire was quite a coup.

In 1991, I had moved over to Headingley as the County’s first CEO following the sad demise of Joe Lister where Dickie and President/Chairman Sir Lawrence Byford gave me a very warm reception which I enjoyed until my retirement in 2002.