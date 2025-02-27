There’s a lot not to like about Trump’s latest presidency - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Colin S Moore, Hamilton Drive, York.

“What’s not to like?” asks Clark Cross of Donald Trump’s latest doings (The Yorkshire Post Letters, February 15).

Rather a lot as it happens, so where to begin?

First, Trump's vindictiveness towards anyone who disagrees with him. John Bolton served in the first Trump administration as National Security Adviser, carrying out worldwide USA foreign policy, running afoul of Iran’s Ayatollahs who pronounced a fatwah or sentence of death upon him.

President Donald Trump waves from his vehicle as he arrives at the Trump International Golf Club.

So he needed US government protection when he left that role. After falling out with Trump - and writing a revealing book about his experiences with the President - Trump withdrew his security detail. Pure spite.

Then hypocrisy. Trump claims he wants to reduce immigration. Deportations make good television and reduce the number of immigrants. Meanwhile he issued an executive allowing South Africans (but only white ones) to settle in the USA. Just a hint of hypocrisy is there not?

There are the thuggish threats. ‘Sell us Greenland or the US might invade’. Worthy of China's attitude to democratic Taiwan but straight from Donald Trump.

Then the lies and fantasies, for example saying that Chinese troops are based in Panama. Strange that no one else has noticed them. Not that Donald Trump is a stranger to lying and fantasy.

Note too pardons for the rioting thugs who stormed the Capitol, assaulting many police officers, some seriously and threatening to kill Mike Pence. A great message for other insurrectionists.

If that wasn't bad enough, Donald Trump also pardoned a major player in cryptocurrency fraud. Another kind message for the many dodgy characters among cryptocurrency promoters. Many are well entrenched in Trump's administration.

Watch out for the next worldwide financial crisis, there surely will be one, and cryptocurrency will be at the heart of it.