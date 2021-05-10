These are Whitby’s housing priorities – Yorkshire Post Letters

Does Whitby have the infrastructure to cope with new housing?

I AM not against housing for the up and coming youngsters who want to own/rent affordable housing so they can continue to live in their own town close to their families and friends.

I think it would be naive to think that this will happen.

They will mostly be for second homes and people from other towns on council lists.

new developments in Whtiby are prompting debate and discussion.

The road structures are not equipped to cope with all the extra traffic.

The other point I would like to make is that this will increase the population of Whitby when we don’t have a hospital to cope.

Difficult journeys to Scarborough or James Cook Hospitals in winter.

It has not been thought through enough.

From: Tom Doyle, Whitby.

EVEN though the Government has made all sorts of promises to the people of Hartlepool to secure a Tory win in last week’s by-election, what about other coastal towns like Whitby?

There needs to be a dedicated Minister for the Coast to ensure these special communities, each with an ageing population and crying out for more jobs and investment, are not forgotten.

How about it, Boris Johnson?