Everyone can help make this a happy Easter by ensuring the only bunnies they buy or give as gifts are toy ones.

Breeders are quick to churn out cute baby rabbits for profit, but four out of five bought over this period end up abandoned or dead before the next Easter rolls around.

They’re found dumped by the roadside or by rubbish bins, and let loose, they don’t stand a chance of fending for themselves.

Rabbits are not an “easy” option as a companion animal – they require a lot of time, commitment, and specialised care. They need as much love, attention, and socialising as a dog does.

As their teeth never stop growing, they chew incessantly, gnawing through shoes, cables, and even paint on the walls, and they are so sensitive they can become dangerously ill very easily.

Each time a rabbit is sold by a breeder or pet shop, another will be bred to replace them, so buying from these outlets worsens the animal homelessness crisis.