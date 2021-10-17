This is why fracking won’t solve energy crisis – Yorkshire Post Letters

A Cuadrilla fracking rig near Blackpool.

IN reply to Bill Marsh (The Yorkshire Post, October 11), it’s worth reminding ourselves that fracking company Cuadrilla in Lancashire spent several years, and tens of millions of pounds, and all they got was a rumbling in the guts of the earth and a vindaloo’s worth of gas.

Far from providing “guaranteed energy for the next 100 years”, Nottingham University’s independent report from August 2019 said fracking would give us the equivalent of five to seven years’ supply at best… and possibly nothing at all.

Fracking continues to divide political and public opinion.

Even then, meaningful production would be at least a decade away and wouldn’t have helped help with the current problems.

A government that threw millions at the fracking industry, changed planning policy to favour fracking – in fact supported the industry wholeheartedly – would not wash its hands of fracking without a reason.

We wasted the best part of a decade on it.

We need to move on and address the practicalities of energy from wind, sun, wave and tide so that we’re no longer hostage to the vagaries of international fossil fuel supply.